Chill-House Yogurt and More coming to Maurice just in time for summer
Chill-House Yogurt and More will be opening its doors in May next door to the Snap Fitness in Maurice just in time for summer vacation.
After years of complaining to his wife that there were no places to go for dessert in Maurice, owner Jules Breaux decided to take the dairy bull by the frozen yogurt horns and has decided to take the plunge into running his own business alongside his business partner Dr. Pete Van Duzee.
"There's nothing in the community as in desserts. The closest place would be the Sonic at East Broussard and the closest frozen yogurt shop is Yobe in Youngsville," Breaux said. "I would always complain as we have four kids and need something. Since one never just appeared, I decided it was finally time to take that leap of faith and do it."
Breaux said Chill-House will be more than your average frozen yogurt shop. The 1,550-square-feet location will have 800-square-feet dedicated to seating with board games for the kids, a drive-thru and a more subdued aesthetic than most yogurt shops with cooler coloring, granite table tops and higher-end furniture.
Casian closed indeterminate amount of time, sources say
Cajun, Asian restaurant Casian, which opened last year in River Marketplace shopping center, has closed for an indeterminate amount of time, sources say.
A representative for Stirling Properties said Monday that the future status of the restaurant is unknown at this time and the last communication they've had with the owners said they needed time to "re-evaluate their options."
According to workers in nearby stores, the restaurant, located at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkways, Suite 700, has been closed since Monday of last week.
Casian was started in 2019 by Christine Cao and Billy Pham, the children of Vietnamese immigrants and offered a variety of Cajun and Vietnamese dishes, including a few fusion items like Vietnamese poboys.