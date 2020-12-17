Home Bank has promoted David T. Kirkley to the position of chief financial officer and executive vice president, bank officials announced Wednesday.
Kirkley first joined Home Bank in 2012 as treasure and has experience in financial analysis and wealth management. His previous roles include funding manager and financial analyst with IberiaBank.
He has a finance degree and MBA of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a chartered financial analyst.
"David brings a tremendous amount of experience in financial and strategic analysis to his new position," said John W. Bordelon, bank board chairman, president and CEO. "Home Bank is fortunate to have such a talented employee capable of stepping into this important role and working closely with the management team in our strategic growth."
Home Bank has 40 locations in south Louisiana and western Mississippi.