Commercial additions, alterations

ACCESSORY BUILDING: 324 Haydite Ave., Lafayette; The Family Church, owner; Ziler Architects, applicant; self, contractor; $22,675.

OTHER: 1008 Cameron St., Lafayette: Alfred Broussard, owner; description, splitting building into two tenants; Alfred Broussard, applicant; $30,000.

RENOVATION: 113 Kol Drive, Broussard; Sysco Doerle Facility, applicant; Williams Company Southeast, contractor; $2,359,534.

TENANT BUILD-OUT: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite C, Broussard; Beau Soliel Nutrition, applicant; Pride Contractors LLC, contractor; $10,000.

ADDITIONS: 411 Commercial Parkway, Broussard; Siemens, applicant; Flex Construction LLC; addition to office, $222,000; addition to shop, $360,000.

New houses

217 Waterhouse Road, Carencro; Brian Martin; $499,500.

301 Espasie Drive, Milton; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $306,000.

307 Comanche Drive, Lafayette; Walter Arceneaux; $216,000.

214 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

307 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $238,500.

141 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

219 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.

607 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

219 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

221 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.

204 Oak Side Alley, Lafayette; Brent Rochon; $1,039,500.

204 Rue Novembre, Scott; Jonas Melancon; $342,000.

221 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $333,000.

210 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.

313 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

300 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

113 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

307 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

515 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Tuan Tran; $526,000.

106 Carnaby Drive, Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $274,500.

103 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.

113 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $400,500.

204 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.

207 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

110 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.

130 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

205 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Triple D's Homes LLC; $240,511.

609 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; EJ Rock construction; $262,286.

402 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $245,000.

404 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $232,000.

107 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $207,849.

215 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $296,185.

508 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $232,428.

