Commercial additions, alterations
ACCESSORY BUILDING: 324 Haydite Ave., Lafayette; The Family Church, owner; Ziler Architects, applicant; self, contractor; $22,675.
OTHER: 1008 Cameron St., Lafayette: Alfred Broussard, owner; description, splitting building into two tenants; Alfred Broussard, applicant; $30,000.
RENOVATION: 113 Kol Drive, Broussard; Sysco Doerle Facility, applicant; Williams Company Southeast, contractor; $2,359,534.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite C, Broussard; Beau Soliel Nutrition, applicant; Pride Contractors LLC, contractor; $10,000.
ADDITIONS: 411 Commercial Parkway, Broussard; Siemens, applicant; Flex Construction LLC; addition to office, $222,000; addition to shop, $360,000.
New houses
217 Waterhouse Road, Carencro; Brian Martin; $499,500.
301 Espasie Drive, Milton; Prestige Custom Homes LLC; $306,000.
307 Comanche Drive, Lafayette; Walter Arceneaux; $216,000.
214 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
307 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $238,500.
141 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
219 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $234,000.
607 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
219 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
221 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
204 Oak Side Alley, Lafayette; Brent Rochon; $1,039,500.
204 Rue Novembre, Scott; Jonas Melancon; $342,000.
221 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $333,000.
210 Starlight Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.
313 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
300 Anza Drive, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
113 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
307 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
515 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Tuan Tran; $526,000.
106 Carnaby Drive, Lafayette; Gen Group Construction LLC; $274,500.
103 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.
113 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $400,500.
204 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $166,500.
207 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
110 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.
130 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
205 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Triple D's Homes LLC; $240,511.
609 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; EJ Rock construction; $262,286.
402 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $245,000.
404 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $232,000.
107 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $207,849.
215 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Leon Clayton Enterprises LLC; $296,185.
508 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Hart Homes LLC; $232,428.