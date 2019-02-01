Acadian Ambulance has completed its acquisition of Memphis, Tennessee-based Emergency Mobile Health Care and will begin operating in that market, officials announced Friday morning.

EMHC’s management and medical teams have joined Acadian to provide medical transportation. Services include critical care transport for the most critically sick or injured patients provided by Acadian’s specially trained personnel.

“Acadian is excited to bring a 47-year operating history into Memphis and the surrounding region,” said Justin Back, Acadian vice president of integrations. “We are dedicated to continuing the excellent work of EMHC and to bringing new resources into the area to grow our capabilities. We are committed to bringing our new and existing team members into our employee-ownership structure and supporting them so they can focus on patient care.”

Said EMHC CEO Dave Sears: “EMHC is proud to have served the Mid-South community since 1997. We care deeply about Memphis and are very pleased to have found a partner that is able to continue to advance EMHC’s tradition.”

Acadian announced its acquisition in September. The Lafayette-based company is the largest employee-owned ambulance service in the nation and serves more than 20 million residents across 75 counties and parishes in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The company is also recruiting EMTs, advanced EMTs and paramedics for full- and part-time positions.