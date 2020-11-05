The Royville project in downtown Youngsville has its first occupant: Thea’s Dance Academy.

Owner Thea Lissi bought the first of two buildings in the development in the 300 block of Lafayette Street on Friday from property owner Mike Maraist for $500,000, land records show.

Lissi bought Building A, which is the smaller of the two buildings at 3,000 square feet. Work has begun on the second building next door, and the two will include a combined 11,000 square feet project with a design that resembles architecture at River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond.

The design is also a more pedestrian-friendly setup by being closer to the street than modern shopping center designs.

“I love the building itself because it’s just so homey,” Lissi said. “It’s similar to my house, and with the windows, the landscaping and the big trees, it makes it really feel like home. I like the location because it’s very central. It’s going to be nice.”

Work will begin soon on Building B, which will be 8,000 square feet, now that the first building has been sold, architect Lynn Guidry said. The building is tentatively designed to house six tenants, he said, but that could always change. The first building was initially designed to hold three tenants.

The Royville’s original plans called for it three buildings with two floors of apartment or office space, but costs associated with it led to plans being changed to combine the two into one longer building.

Building B will be set up to house an array of tenants, Guidry said, and feature the same design. Construction could take six months.

“The intent because of its location in the real old history part of Youngsville is to not have it look like a strip mall you might see on a commercial highway,” he said. “It’s a new building designed to look old, to look and feel like it belongs in that neighborhood.”

The property has sentimental value to Lissi, who discovered during negotiations that her father once tried to buy a house on the property several years ago to house their family, which included 11 children. Her father died 11 year ago.

Lissi, who leases a space at 3200 Verot School Road, said she was looking for a building to own for a few years. She first opened the studio five years ago.

“I was going to build, but every time I would find land something wouldn’t work out or I would find out it was in a flood zone,” she said. “I’d have plans drawn up and everything. (This space) is smaller than I wanted, but I’m hoping to buy the land behind it and expand in a year or two.”