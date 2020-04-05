The Acadiana area 1,700 nonfarm jobs in the past 12 months through February.
It was among six of Louisiana's nine metro areas that lost nonfarm jobs over the year, according to preliminary U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics data that is not seasonally adjusted.
The job figures also pre-date major coronavirus-related March shutdowns of businesses, which have hit the oil and gas, transportation, employment services, and travel, leisure and hospitality, or tourism industries, the hardest so far.
Louisiana overall lost 4,500 jobs overall over the 12-month period to 1.9 million jobs in February.
The losses in Acadiana was a decline of 0.83%, dropping the total number of jobs to 201,900. There were job gains in leisure and hospitality, 1,000 jobs; education and health services, 700; manufacturing, 100; trade, transportation and utilities, 100; construction, 100 jobs.
Job losses came in business and professional services, 1,600 jobs; oil and gas, 1,000 jobs and information lost 100 jobs. Financial services and federal, state and local government were flat.
Unemployment in Lafayette was 4.3%, up from 4.2% in February 2019.
In Baton Rouge, the metro area lost 1,700 nonfarm jobs over the past 12 months through February. The area had 415,500 jobs overall which is a decline of 0.41% in February over the year.
Losses were in construction, 2,700 jobs, or 4.92%; trade, transportation and utilities, 2,300 jobs, or 3.23%; federal, state and local government, 600 jobs; education and health services, 300 jobs; manufacturing, 400 jobs. Information was flat over the year.
Gains were in leisure and hospitality, 3,200 jobs, or 8.06%; professional and business services, 800 jobs, or 1.64%; financial services, 400 jobs; and mining and logging and other services, 100 jobs each.
The unemployment rate for Baton Rouge was 3.8% in February, the same as one year ago.
Statewide unemployment was up to 4.3%, compared to 4.2% last year. U.S. unemployment was 3.8%, down from 4.1% in 2019.
New Orleans added 1,600 jobs, or 0.27%, to 586,100 workers.
Education and health services added 3,800 jobs; leisure and hospitality added 1,900 jobs; professional and business services, 1,100; oil and gas, 200 jobs. Losses were in construction, 2,000; trade transportation and utilities, 1,800; information, 900; manufacturing, 600; and financial services, 100; federal, state and local government lost 100 jobs. Other services and financial activities were flat.
The unemployment rate was 3.9% the same as one year ago.
OTHER AREAS: Hammond added 400 jobs over the year to 45,900; and Houma-Thibodaux, 900 jobs to 87,300. There were losses in Lake Charles, 4,600 to 110,000; Shreveport-Bossier City, 1,400 to 180,000; Monroe, 500 to 78,300; and Alexandria, 300 to 61,600.