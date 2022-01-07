New construction
None filed.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 425 Jefferson St., owner, Gus Rezende; description, none listed; applicant, Gil Zaunbrecher; contractor, Prejean Builders; $10,000.
Interior alteration
OFFICE: 811 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, owner, Lafayette Guest House Inc.; description, renovation to Acadiana Cares; applicant, James O. Ziler; contractor, Bienvenu Construction; $175,000.
RECREATION: 2913 Johnston St., owner, Lafayette Central Park; description, Moncus Park treehouse; applicant, Greg Bloss, contractor, Braniff Construction; $323,000.
RESTAURANT: 2464 Congress St., owner, Shakeback LLC; description, restaurant; applicant and contractor, Pride Contractors; $145,000.
OTHER: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suites B, C and D; owner, Integrative Therapy Solutions; description, ADA compliance; applicant, Lori Malagarie; contractor, self; $4,338.
Residential permits
226 Lake Point Drive, DR Horton, $247,500.