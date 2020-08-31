Growing up, Jeremy Brown would have never pictured himself working for an ambulance company.

Raised in Chataignier, Brown attended LSUE after high school and graduated in fire emergency services. From there he realized he wanted to further his fire training career by getting his EMT license.

“I was addicted to learning more, going to run calls and just being there for people in their time of need,” Brown said.

He was hired by Acadian Ambulance 10 years ago, and now Brown will be one of several top paramedics and EMTs the company will honor during its 2020 Medic of the Year Celebration at noon Tuesday via webcast.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-New Orleans, will be keynote speaker. Other guest speakers will include U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, former football coach Lou Holtz, LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.

Acadian named Brown as Paramedic of the Year and Liz Hall EMT of the Year for the Southwest Louisiana region along with Bjoern Landeck and Karra Cross of the South Central Texas region and 15 Regional Paramedics of the Year and 10 Regional EMTs of the Year.

To watch the event, visit acadian.com/celebration.

After earning his EMT license, Brown switched course and earned his paramedic license in 2012. Brown now works currently in quality improvement, scouring medical records to ensure Acadian gives the best care to patients. He also works as a critical incident stress counselor to help other emergency service professionals with tough calls while on duty.

Brown also works with the Acadian Ambulance Explorer program, which teaches high school students about emergency medical services and pre-hospital care. Students also learn how to take blood pressure and CPR.

“Being able to speak in these classrooms at first was so nerve racking, but then I loved it," he said. "I love seeing the kids get excited about something.”

For Brown, being a paramedic comes with incredibly rewarding experiences. His most memorable experience was the first baby he delivered to a single mother near Alexandria.

“She was so scared, and I kind of was too, but I just had to remember my training and be prepared," he said. "It was so exciting to be able to hand her her child and see life come in. It was such a special moment, and I think I’ll remember that one forever.”

Yet being a paramedic is not always the exciting job that people seem to think, he said. While the job is rewarding, oftentimes it can be difficult and strenuous.

“Sometimes it can be a tough job," he said. "It’s not all the blood and guts that people think it is. It’s bringing somebody to the doctor because they have no other way to get there.”

At the end of the day, what Brown believes gives him the ability to provide great care is his connection with his patients.

“Everybody has this niche about them, and I just connect with people," he said. "I am a very passionate person. I do wear my heart on sleeve, probably a little too much. But I have a problem saying no. I always just want to be there to help people.”