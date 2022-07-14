Jillian Dickerson was named director of community engagement for the United Way of Acadiana. She will handle internal and external communications and help further the mission and impact of the organization.
Dickerson was previously president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana. She has also been programs director for Lafayette Education Foundation.
She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Leadership Youngsville Class I.
First Horizon Bank named Hayes M. Berthelot as commercial banking relationship manager and Jo D. Breaux as private banking relationship manager for the Acadiana market.
Berthelot joined the company as a management associate in 2014 and has since been a commercial underwriter and portfolio manager for First Horizon in New Orleans and Tampa, Florida.
Breaux joins the company with extensive experience in the banking and finance industry in Lafayette. She has served in various roles throughout her banking career including private banking officer and treasury management sales officer.