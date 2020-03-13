Issued March 2-6

New commercial

MEDICAL OFFICE: 106 Rue Bastille, Lafayette; Dr. Justin Stanford, owner; description, new office; Susan Naquin, applicant; Par Construction LLC, contractor; $1,100,000.

OFFICE COMPLEX: 403 E. Main St., Broussard; Acadian Construction Services Ltd.; $1,000,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 1011 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Conwayliner-JCL Properties LLC, owner; description, mixed-use office/single family dwelling; Boyd Raborn, applicant; Rah Homes LLC, contractor; $313,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 201 Energy Parkway, 403, Lafayette; Relational Funding Corp., owner; description, 4th-floor interior alteration; Parkway Plaza, applicant; Joseph Ted Lyons Construction LLC, contractor; $8,500.

OTHER: 200 Tower Drive, Lafayette; description, fuel tank; Phi Inc., owner; Chad Broussard, applicant; self, contractor; $32,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 303 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish Sheriff Records Office, owner and applicant; description, roof; Continuum Restoration Services LLC, contractor; $58,956.

OTHER: 221 W. Main St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish, owner; description, roof replacement; Schoeffler & Bourdier Architecture, applicant; Miller Roofing, contractor; $32,000.

OTHER: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; The Lemoine Co. LLC, applicant and contractor; $13,298,000.

RESTAURANT: 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette; MSD Properties, owner; description, addition and covered deck — change of occupancy; The Stand LLC, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.

RESTAURANT: 2668 Johnston St., A1, Lafayette; Tariq Alghizyel, owner and applicant; description, Shwarma Guys; self, contractor; $40,000.

OTHER: 1801 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; First National Bank of Jeanerette, owner; description, tenant 2 build-out; Mark Lalande, applicant; Acadiane Renovations, contractor; $159,205.

OTHER: 147 Banks Ave., Lafayette: A & J Superior Construction LLC, owner, applicant and contractor; description, office/storage; $20,000.

Commercial demolition

GENERAL RETAIL: 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Total Wine & More, owner; Thomas A. Hunbenstricker, applicant; Russco Inc., contractor; $10,000.

New houses

424 Lacassine Road, Scott; William Tyler Roy; $373,500.

230 Colorado Road, Duson; Drenko Construction LLC; $130,500.

301 Brasseaux Road, Carencro; Randy Lemoine Contractor LLC; $769,500.

300 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $202,500.

100 Fawn Crest Drive, Lafayette; CA Homes LLC; $270,000.

211 Barkhill Drive, Lafayette; CA Homes LLC; $288,000.

200 Slim Smith Road, Carencro; David Savoie; $225,000.

320 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $252,000.

322 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $265,500.

304 Narrow Way Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $251,247.

507 Catholique Road, Carencro; Braniff Construction; $351,000.

403 Barkhill Drive, Lafayette; CA Homes LLC; $270,000.

116 Edie Ann Drive, Lafayette; M & K Gibson Construction; $148,500.

406 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette; Ste. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $270,000.

132 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

404 Arbor Springs Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.

102 Tall Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

122 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.

500 Bronze Palm Way, Broussard; Valan Alan Homes LLC; $286,040.

200 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.

127 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $226,902.

129 Chloe St., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $202,818

708 Deer Meadow Blvd.; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.

1000 Deer Meadow Blvd.; DSLD Homes LLC; $257,255.

1004 Deer Meadow Blvd.; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

602 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $244,635.