Oilfield services company Schlumberger will invest $11.5 million in creating a operations hub in Lafayette and create 44 jobs with a payroll of over $4 million.
Company officials along with Gov. John Bel Edwards and economic development officials announced the development Wednesday that will centralize Schlumberger’s North Gulf Coast divisions at a newly renovated operations hub in Lafayette at its former Pathfinder office at 3329 W. Pinhook Road, which is now unoccupied.
The move will allow the company to retain its 1,376 jobs in Louisiana. Staff at its NGC hub will support operations in the northern section of the Gulf of Mexico.
“Schlumberger has been an economic driver in Louisiana for more than half a century, and the company remains a vital contributor to our state’s all-of-the-above approach to energy,” Edwards said. “This investment not only creates dozens of high-paying jobs in Lafayette, it demonstrates a commitment to the future of more than 1,000 existing energy jobs around the state. In the midst of a historic transition, Louisiana’s energy sector remains strong.”
The building will require an extensive renovation, which is already underway, which will result in 195 construction jobs at the peak of construction with completion expected in 2025.
The consolidation, company officials said, will drive operational synergies and streamline logistics, maintenance and operational support. It will provide support services to the company’s construction divisions through Gulf of Mexico drilling and general operations such as wireline, testing services, coil tubing and well construction.
The sizeable addition of oil and gas jobs to the region and state is a plus after the industry has continued to shed jobs since the start of the pandemic, data compiled by economist Gary Wagner with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. In Lafayette Parish, the percent of total jobs in natural resources and mining dropped from 13.8% in 1990 to 5.6% in 2020.
Rig count in the Gulf of Mexico has dropped significantly, economist Lorne Scott noted in his Louisiana outlook report earlier this week, from 149 in 2000 to only 15 this year.
Schlumberger, which has subsidiary operations centers in Morgan City, New Iberia, Berwick and Broussard, reported 20% increase in revenue in North America in the second quarter that was driven by a significant increase in land and offshore drilling activity and higher exploration data licensing in the US Gulf of Mexico.
Schlumberger was among the top 10 largest employers in Lafayette Parish in the most recent list from One Acadiana.
“We are excited to announce our expansion in Lafayette, where we will be able to better support our Gulf of Mexico customers with a central location optimizing logistics and supply chain and a highly skilled workforce providing more efficient servicing and maintenance of our equipment,” said Lyndal Cissell, Schlumberger’s North America Offshore managing director. “We are humbled by the warm welcome that we have received, and we look forward to participating in the Lafayette communities where we live and work.”
To secure the project, the State of Louisiana offered Schlumberger an incentive package including a $2 million performance-based grant for reimbursement of facility expansion and improvement expenses. Schlumberger is also expected to participate in the Quality Jobs Program.
“Lafayette historically has been a service and production gateway to the Gulf of Mexico, and the creation of Schlumberger's North Gulf Coast Operations Hub reflects that legacy and the ongoing contributions to the region's overall economy by the energy sector,” said Mandi D. Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Recent global concerns have demonstrated the importance of domestic production. Lafayette and Acadiana are proud to remain a vital player in that sphere.”