A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday.
The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business.
A location planned for Carencro next to Prejean’s Restaurant will be a franchised location, but owners have yet to break ground on the site after announcing the plans in November.
The company made an announcement last year of a Broussard store but did not identify a location, according to one report.
The popular Scott-based store that specializes in boudin, cracklins, fried boudin balls and other Cajun items.