Lafayette Lanes, Lafayette's oldest bowling alley, will close its doors Thursday, owners announced Tuesday.
The business, 2825 Johnston St. in the South College Center, made the announcement on Facebook that it would close after 62 years in business.
“A huge thank you, Lafayette, for allowing us to serve your family and the families of our surrounding communities,” the post read. “Lafayette Lanes staff and ownership has shared in such great joy and family fun with so many. After 62 years of a great partnership with the Lafayette area, Lafayette Lanes will be shut down for business for good.”
Malco Theaters of Memphis, Tennessee, owns the business. It also owns Acadiana Lanes and previously owned Baton Rouge-based Circle Bowl, which closed in March after also 62 years in business.
