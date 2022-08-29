Eligible customers with Cox Communications can receive up to $30 a month off their internet bill thanks to the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Tracy Wirtz, manager of Public/Media Relations for Cox, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette to talk about Cox’s participation in the program, which was the result of the federal infrastructure and directed $14.2 billion to help low-income consumers connect to high-speed Internet.
You can listen to their conversation here.
A household may qualify if they have Cox Connect2Compete Internet or Lifeline Phone plus Internet.
To determine if you are eligible, visit bit.ly/coxaffordable.
Cox is also participating in PCs for People, a program in which eligible households which do not have a computer can receive a one-time discount of $100 on refurbished laptops or desktop computers to assist people in getting a keyboard for work or school activities.
Wirtz joined Cox a year ago after spending more than three decades in radio and television broadcasting, most notably on KATC and KLFY. She focuses on community relations, media relations, employee engagement and charitable giving opportunities for Cox.