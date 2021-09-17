Longtime business co-owner Jennifer Picard Angelle of Breaux Bridge will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.
Howat is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Angelle is co-owner of Angelle Architects, Angelle Partners, JP Angelle Consulting and Suite Olive Cottages and in 2018 purchased Hugs from Heaven, a mission-based company, to share her Catholic faith and because the world needed more hugs, she said. The company is now in 24 states and has donated many hugs while traveling to other continents.
Her most recent business venture is Angel Publishing, which launched earlier this year, to produce an album and a musical with local artists to highlight the Catholic faith and Cajun culture while benefiting Louisiana charities.
A executive director for the Breaux Bridge Area Chamber of Commerce, Angelle is currently board vice-chair and fundraising chair for the Teche Center for the Arts and has helped raise more than $350,000 to buy, renovate and operate the agency’s new cultural/art center in downtown Breaux Bridge. She is also on the boards for One Acadiana and the St. Thomas More Parent Teacher Organization and an advisory board member for the Aquinas Institute for Theology and Catholic Studies.
Angelle self-published a 200-page cookbook, The Angelle Family Cookbook: Traditions and Feasts, in 2010 with proceeds benefiting a St. Bernard School Foundation with the intention to provide student scholarship opportunities in Catholic education.
She has been married to Glenn E. Angelle for 21 years and has three stepdaughters, one son and two grandkids with one on the way.