Cox Communications has named David D’Aquin as manager of public affairs for Lafayette.
D’Aquin was the Gulf region video director for the USA Today Network and is a University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate who's worked in media for 20 years.
The company also named Kevin Monroe as market vice president for New Orleans; Sharon Truxillo as director of public affairs for Louisiana; Sarah Olcott Allen as director of government affairs for the southeast region; Jeremy Theriot as manager of public affairs for Baton Rouge; and James L. Moffett as manager of government affairs for New Orleans. Monroe was Cox’s market vice president of central Florida for six years. Truxillo was public affairs manager for Cox in Baton Rouge. Allen was regional director of external and legislative affairs for AT&T Louisiana. Theriot has been a member of Cox’s public affairs team since 2012. Moffett was an associate at Adams and Reese LLP, specializing in government relations, economic development and public finance transactions and had worked for GNO Inc.