Five high school graduates from Acadiana were awarded scholarships as part of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien Scholarship.
Winners were Danielle Williams, a graduate of Teurlings Catholic who will attend Tulane University; Daija Bickham, a graduate of Lafayette High School who will attend LSU; Celeste George, a graduate of Apostolic Christian School who will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Blair Bernard, a graduate of Beau Chene High School who will attend LSU; and Kaitlyn Kemper, a graduate of Acadiana High School who will attend UL-Lafayette.
The scholarship program has been in existence for 26 years and is sponsored by the Lafayette law firm of Simien & Miniex.
Angela M. Morrison was named chief impact officer with the United Way and will lead efforts to support community progress in health and education.
Morrison worked in that role from 2007 to 2012 and was instrumental in the establishment of the Early Head Start program, which has served hundreds of Acadiana children.
Morgan has served on several boards in Lafayette, including 12 years on the board at Women’s and Children’s Hospital and currently on the board at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She is in her third year on the board of One Acadiana.