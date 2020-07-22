The CEO of Crowley-based Supreme Rice was named chairman of USA Rice Federation, a global advocacy group for the rice industry.
Bobby Hanks will follow Charley Matthews Jr. of Marysville, California, as chair of the organization. Hanks has served on several of its committees, including past chair of the USA Rice Millers’ Association and current chair of the USA Rice International Trade Policy Committee.
"Under Charley’s leadership over the past two years, USA Rice finally opened the world’s largest market – China – to U.S. rice,” Hanks said. “We also solidified relationships in Iraq, did great outreach in Central America and Mexico, and received our largest ever grant from the federal government to promote U.S., rice overseas.”
“Here at home, Charley helped us notch wins for rice in domestic purchasing programs and federal aid programs and lent his support to retail efforts. He also visited the White House twice – something no USA Rice chairman has ever done.”
Said Mathews: "Bobby is going to make a great chair. He is well versed in U.S. rice industry issues and is a long-term member of USA Rice having joined in 1999 when he first acquired Louisiana Rice Mill.”
A perfect storm of bad luck this year that has resulted in Louisiana's rice farmers producin…
Acadiana Business Today: Aldi to open distribution center in Alabama to supply Lafayette store, part of Louisiana expansion; Hancock Whitney posts $117.1 million quarterly loss
Aldi, which has announced plans for a store in Lafayette, will open a regional headquarters and distribution center near Mobile, Alabama, to s…
Hancock Whitney posted a $117.1 million loss in the second quarter, or $1.36 per share, that reflects the bank’s decision to sell off $497 mil…
As small business owners, Drake Pothier and his wife, Rachel, were looking to invest in another small business in late 2019.
Metro area and Louisiana economic summits scheduled by The Advocate in Baton Rouge and Acadiana and The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate
Four economic summits being held in late July and early August will tap business and community leaders for a big-picture understanding of the …
Royal Panda, a Chinese food restaurant at 2418 W. Pinhook Road, has closed and the property is up for sale at $1.095 million.
The CEO of Crowley-based Supreme Rice was named chairman of USA Rice Federation, a global advocacy group for the rice industry.