The CEO of Crowley-based Supreme Rice was named chairman of USA Rice Federation, a global advocacy group for the rice industry.

Bobby Hanks will follow Charley Matthews Jr. of Marysville, California, as chair of the organization. Hanks has served on several of its committees, including past chair of the USA Rice Millers’ Association and current chair of the USA Rice International Trade Policy Committee.

"Under Charley’s leadership over the past two years, USA Rice finally opened the world’s largest market – China – to U.S. rice,” Hanks said. “We also solidified relationships in Iraq, did great outreach in Central America and Mexico, and received our largest ever grant from the federal government to promote U.S., rice overseas.”

“Here at home, Charley helped us notch wins for rice in domestic purchasing programs and federal aid programs and lent his support to retail efforts. He also visited the White House twice – something no USA Rice chairman has ever done.”

Said Mathews: "Bobby is going to make a great chair. He is well versed in U.S. rice industry issues and is a long-term member of USA Rice having joined in 1999 when he first acquired Louisiana Rice Mill.”