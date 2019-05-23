Gov. John Bel Edwards and St. Landry Parish leaders announced a $150 million investment at a Krotz Springs-based refinery's this morning that will create nearly 100 jobs.
State economic development officials announced a series of projects and investments at Delek US, a 74,000 barrels-per-day refinery at 324 S. Levee Road, according to state economic development officials.
The project is expected to create 1,500-1,600 construction jobs during the three-year building phase, at least 30 full-time jobs that will pay $90,000 and an additional 48-56 indirect jobs, according to a source close to the project.
The plant currently employs 200.
The investment comes after company completed a $138 million alkylation project in April.
Delek, which acquired the refinery from Alon in 2017, specializes in gasoline, diesel fuels, petrochemicals and heavy products. It currently has other refineries in Tyler, Texas; Big Spring, Texas; and El Dorado, Arkansas.
The investment is a series of project investments by the refinery owner after successful negotiations completed by Edwards with the Delek US chairman and CEO in Israel. Delek US is based in the Nashville area but historically connected to the Israel-based Delek Group and spun off from the company in 2006, LED officials said.
Edwards and state officials met with Delek's leaders in Israel during their trip there in October.
