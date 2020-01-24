With 2019’s Acadiana housing sales inching out last year to become our latest record-setting year in both the reported number of home sales and dollar volume of sales, followers of our regional market have to marvel at the rate of growth that has been occurring in our surrounding parishes.
Over the past five years, the cumulative rate of growth for home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service from outside Lafayette Parish has exceeded 30% while Lafayette’s was less than 4%. In 2019, home sales outside Lafayette Parish grew by 15.5% while Lafayette’s was up by less than 1%.
Why the remarkable growth of home sales in Lafayette’s surrounding parishes? There are a number of factors, but at the top of the list has got to be affordability.
With an average sale price of $225,746 and a median sale price of $195,000, Lafayette Parish is by far the most expensive parish in our region to buy a home. If you don’t think that matters, all you have to do is look at the numbers.
Here's a breakdown of the Top 5 outlying parishes that produced 90% of the home sales outside of Lafayette Parish:
IBERIA PARISH: There were 499 home sales reported from Iberia Parish, which was a 21% increase from the 412 sales tallied in 2018. The dollar volume of those sales totaled $54.6 million, which was an increase of 14% over 2018. The average sale price was $129,379, down 5.8% from $137,294 reported last year. The median sale price fell 5.2% from 121,250 in 2018 to $155,000 for 2019.
The primary reason for the decline in average and median sales price was the growth in home sales under $150,000, which made up 65% of all Iberia Parish home sales in 2019. This price segment grew by 26% over 2018 from 257 sales to 324.
Home sales in the $150,000 to $299,999 price range comprised 30% of the housing market in 2019. Those sales grew by 12% in 2019 from 132 in 2018 to 148. Home sales $300,000 and up represented 5% of total sales for 2019, up by 17.4% over 2018 with 27 reported in 2019 versus 23 in 2018.
ST. LANDRY PARISH: 492 home sales were reported in 2019, up from 438 reported for 2018 — a 12.3% increase. Reported 2019 dollar volume was $71.7 million, up 28% from 2018’s $56 million. The 2019 average sale price was $145,745, increasing 14% over 2018’s $127,735. The median sale price grew by 18.5% from $109,00 to $124,500.
Sixty-three percent of St. Landry Parish’s reported home sales in 2019 were under $150,000. The growth in this price range was the smallest, rising 5.5% over 2018.
The $150,000-$299,999 price range increased by nearly 20% over 2018 to 146 vs. 122. The price range made up 30% of the parish's 2019 sales. In the $300,000-and-up range, home sales grew by 61% from 2018 to 2019 to 37 vs. 23. Only 7% of the sales reported were in this price range.
VERMILION PARISH: 2019 saw 391 home sales reported, up from 305 in 2018 and a 28% increase. The dollar volume of those sales was $63.8 million, up 37% from 2018’s $3.9 million. The average sale price was $163,070, which was a 13.4% increase from the reported 2018 average sale price of $143,792. The median sale price rose by 18.5% from $135,000 to $160,000 last year.
Home sales reported below $150,000 made up 45.8% of the 2019 total. These 179 sales generated a 7.2% increase over the 167 reported 2018.
Reported homes sold in the $150,000-$299,999 price range increased from 121 in 2018 to 196 this past year, a 62% bump, and 45.8% of all 2019 home sales fell into this price range. Sales in the $300,000-and-up range declined by 5.9% from 17 to 16. Only 4% of the parish’s 2019 reported were $300,000 and above.
Vermilion Parish had the most new construction sales reported during 2019 outside of Lafayette Parish with 104. In 2018 there were 54 home sales reported, generating an increase of 92.6% year-over-year. The average sale price for a new construction sale was $218,454, up 11.4% from a year ago, and the median sale price was $207,220, up 4.2%.
ST. MARTIN PARISH: 324 sales were reported in 2019 compared to 307 for 2018, a 5.5% rise. The dollar volume of those 2019 sales was $55.5 million, up 27.6% from the $43.5 million notched in 2018. The average sale price increased 21.4% from $141,171 to $171,334. The median sale price grew by 18.5% from $130,000 to $151,030.
Some 158 of the homes sold were under $150,000 as compared to 185 in 2018, a 14.6% drop. In the $150,000-$299,999 price range, 138 homes sold in 2019, increasing 29% from 2018’s 107. Sales of homes $300,000 and up grew by 87% from 15 to 28.
ACADIA PARISH: Acadia Parish home sales rose 17.8% from 2018 to 2019 from 214 to 252. Reported dollar volume in 2019 rose to $32 million from $25.8 million, a 24% increase.
Homes that sold under $150,000 rose by 16.1% to 173 vs. 149, while those midrange of $150,000-$299,999 increased by 15.8% to 66 vs. 57. Sales of upper-end homes of $300,000 and up grew by 62.5% from eight reported in 2018 to xxxx in 2019.
The average sale price increased to $126,983 from $120,611, up 5.3%), while the median price rose by 9.6% from $108,600 to $119,000.