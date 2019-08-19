The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce has named Jessica Willis executive director.

Wills, who has lived in Youngsville for six years and has years of experience in the service industry, takes over the position and will be in charge of adding businesses to the organization and maintaining current membership.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I believe this will help the businesses in our chamber to become as successful as possible,” she said. “Alongside our board of directors, I am also excited to explore fresh, new ways we can highlight our members to the wonderful people of our community.”

The Youngsville chamber’s mission is to cultivate an environment that encourages local residents and business owners to create relationships in order to develop greater support of local business and generate ideas to improve the quality of life in our community.