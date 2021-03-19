Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in New Iberia this morning to announce Turner Industries will open a division at the Port of Iberia, a source told the Acadiana Advocate.
No word on how many jobs the move will create.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the port.
Turner Industries, which has operations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Geismar, Sulphur and Ville Platte, specializes in heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnaround, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation and associated specialty services. The company employs 20,000 and has operations at sites across the United States.