The Advocate announced Monday an expansion of its Lafayette newsroom. The Acadiana Advocate doubled in size with the hiring of five journalists from The Daily Advertiser. Two veteran media executives, including a new chief revenue officer, with deep Lafayette ties will also be joining The Acadiana Advocate.
Meet the newest reporters covering the Acadiana area.
Kristin Askelson
Kristin Askleson has been a senior news executive at The Advertiser since 2010 and previously worked as an editor in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
At the Advertiser, she spearheaded popular community initiatives like a campaign to help teachers pay for classroom supplies and oversaw news coverage of lax enforcement of DWI laws in Lafayette Parish.
Kevin Foote
Born and raised in Lafayette, Kevin Foote has been covering sports in Acadiana since 1983. He’s won numerous awards over the years, including Louisiana Sports Writer of the Year in 2014, but his passion has been telling the stories of Acadiana’s young athletes and making sure sports fans see the bigger picture.
“I love sports and history and connecting the dots on what we’re watching,” he said.
He’s written about concussions (including his daughter’s), cheating and the lives of athletes that were tragically cut short.
Recently, he delved into hard news reporting, resulting in his father’s 1974 unsolved murder case being reopened.
Claire Taylor
Claire Taylor, an award-winning investigative journalist, has deep roots in Acadiana.
“From the prairies of Acadia Parish to the swamps of the Atchafalaya Basin to the salty air of Grand Isle, my people have been here since the 1700s,” she said.
Taylor has spent the past 19 years covering Acadiana, from city and parish government to business development to priest abuse scandals. Her reporting into the handling of DWI arrests in Lafayette resulted in policy changes in the Lafayette district attorney’s office and her coverage of a local community action agency led to a federal review of its Head Start program.
James Bewers
James Bewers is a New Orleans native and a graduate of LSU, where he earned a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication, with a concentration in print journalism.
Bewers joined the student newspaper during his junior year at LSU and was a freelance writer for The Advocate in Baton Rouge. He has covered high school sports in Acadiana since 2017.
Megan Wyatt
For the past eight years, Megan Wyatt has been writing about Acadiana’s culinary scene. She has also covered the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and has been a general assignment reporter.
Megan's passion for crunching numbers and holding the powerful accountable has led to national, regional and statewide awards for outstanding writing, investigative reporting and watchdog reporting. Her story on Louisiana’s restaurant inspection process prompted the state to launch an internal investigation into how the system fails consumers and protects business owners.