Louisiana’s two-year college system’s leaders are seeking a new roadmap for this decade, something to serve the state’s people by connecting them to good jobs in an emerging new economy.
Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said he and the chancellors of the 12-institution system have been meeting for about three months, discussing in broad terms what the next set of systemwide goals will be. South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette is one of the system’s 12 institutions.
“The new plan will be about the people of Louisiana and what we are doing to help people connect with their economy and work,” Sullivan said. “The overall mantra continues to be: More people educated and skilled, more people working, is good for Louisiana.”
The system in 2020 completed a six-year plan — the goal was workforce preparedness — with six broad goals, which were doubling the number of graduates, doubling the average earnings of graduates, quadrupling the numbers of transfers to four-year colleges and universities, doubling the numbers of students served, quadrupling partnerships and doubling assets. Results, released last fall, showed the system met four of the six goals, showed substantial progress toward doubling its graduates but missed badly on doubling the number of students.
“We were pleased with the performance over the six-year period,” Sullivan said in a telephone interview Friday. “The goals were established not for the college but because they were the right thing to do.”
Graduates from the baseline year of 2014 increased from 19,810 to 33,428, short of the 40,000-graduate target but substantially increased. “We made as much progress in graduates as anyone in the country,” Sullivan said.
Doubling the number of students served — there were 164,465 students served in 2014, only 148,206 in 2020 — marked a step back and was woefully short of the target of 325,000 students by 2020. Sullivan said the goal became less feasible as many Louisianians in the workforce opted for non-credit, short-term workforce training.
“Under the definition of enrollment in 2013-14, most of what we thought of being enrollment was credit based,” he said. Instead, the two-year institutions shifted to provide more training that was non-credit but nonetheless was accepted by employers.
The decline in enrollment also followed national higher education trends, which saw stagnant numbers of students or declines by midway through the decade. By the time the pandemic arrived, enrollment everywhere in the U.S. had declined, especially at community colleges, where students struggled more than their four-year counterparts to pay for their educations while supporting themselves.
But system performances on other goals showed impressive successes. For example, graduates’ earnings, $723 million in 2014, more than doubled to $1.58 billion in 2020. Transfers to four-year colleges increased from 2,149 in 2014 to 12,586 six years later, more than the goal of 10,000 transfers. Most of those transfers, 7,258, went to the University of Louisiana System’s nine campuses.
Partnerships with multi-institution partners rose from 244 in 2014 to 1,951 in 2020 and assets grew from $24 million to $57 million and have continued to increase. Sullivan said those assets represented not “philanthropic gifts” but investments because the system’s “business partners see value in programs we offer and the workforce we deliver to them.”
Looking ahead, LCTCS faces daunting challenges, among them plunging enrollments affecting two-year campuses nationwide. At least for now, COVID-19 remains an imposing challenge in a largely rural and impoverished state, Sullivan said. Enrollment was down about 12 percent, spring and fall in system institutions.
Part of the problem, he said, has been that the burden of funding higher education in Louisiana increasingly has fallen on the students, not the state, which has led to exclusion of some students, particularly those from at-risk populations.
Nationwide, enrollment among high school students going directly to college was down some 22 percent. Most of those numbers, Sullivan said, reflected downturns in enrollment from low-income areas.
That means LCTCS goals, which may be released later in the spring, must include extending the system’s outreach where gaps exist in college enrollments due to race or geographic location.
“We need to keep a focus on equity,” he said of the next plan. “Growing up in rural and poor Louisiana is different than growing up in suburban Louisiana.”
Sullivan said it’s important to develop curriculum, particularly workforce-oriented programs, while anticipating where the jobs might be. For example, he said, process technology programs and other programs oriented toward energy industry employment might be tweaked to acknowledge a shift from oilfield employment to the liquefied natural gas plants or to petrochemical plants.
Part of that might follow shifts in energy focus that develop due to changes announced by the Biden administration, which has expressed an intention this week to move away from fossil fuel exploration and production. That might hurt energy-focused economies like Louisiana’s.
Conversely, Sullivan, said the Biden administration might benefit community colleges because the new first lady has extensive experience in teaching at community colleges and is a proponent of two-year schools. While Biden was vice president, his wife, Jill, taught writing at Northern Virginia Community College while Sullivan was a vice chancellor in that state’s two-year system. Sullivan said he met Jill Biden and was impressed with her dedication to students.
“She didn’t have a cushy gig,” he said. “The wife of the vice president, the ‘second lady’, got up every morning and went to the local community college to teach. It tells you everything you want to know about who she is.”