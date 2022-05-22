Longtime downtown Opelousas eatery to close Saturday
A longtime po-boy restaurant in downtown Opelousas will close this weekend.
Frank’s Poboys, 603 Landry St., will close Saturday after the building was sold, owner Michael Fontenot announced in a Facebook post.
Fontenot said his lease is up June 1 and he and the building’s owner could not reach an agreement to sell him the building.
“Good news is someone was able to purchase the building,” he wrote. “But they were not interested in purchasing the business from me. Which is OK because I was ready to get out anyway.”
The business dates back to the 1920s when it operated as Frank’s Liquor Store, according to published reports. It later operated under the name Frank’s Bar and was changed to Frank’s Poboys in 2016 under former owner David Allen “Chip” Burleson II.
Ginger Myers receives honorary doctorate from UL
LHC Group co-founder Ginger Myers received an honorary doctorate of nursing practice during the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ commencement ceremony May 13.
In 1994, Myers and her husband, Keith, co-founded LHC Group, and she was the first nurse on staff. The home health company was established at the urging of community leaders who — like the couple — recognized a need for greater access to care among aging, rural residents.
Myers worked in a range of nursing and administrative roles in St. Landry Parish for more than two decades and was active in the opening of the first ophthalmologic surgery center and in coordinating one of the state’s first rural health clinics.
LHC Group now employs 30,000 people across 37 states and is a national provider of in-home health care services and innovations. It is a joint venture partner for more than 430 U.S. hospitals and health systems.
Last year LHC Group committed $20 million over 10 years to UL’s College of Nursing & Health Sciences, the largest private contribution the university has ever received.
Earlier this year UL honored LHC Group and the Myers family’s generosity by renaming the College of Nursing & Health Sciences’ Department of Nursing as the LHC Group • Myers School of Nursing.
Locally made high-protein rice now in stores in SE Texas
Parish Rice, the high-protein product made at M&S Fruge Farms in Eunice, is now in supermarkets in southeast Texas.
The company, which recently reached a deal with Rouses Markets to get into all its 65 stores, will now be H-E-B stores in Beaumont and Houston.
The rice, which Michael Fruge launched in 2019 after being created by LSU AgCenter scientists, is 53% higher protein than the average brand and has a glycemic index value of 41 out of 100, lower than other brands that have an average value of 72.
“We owe so much of our recent growth to our customers,” Fruge said. “Their persistence in asking of us by name in their local markets has been humbling, and we are excited as we continue to find our way onto more and more shelves. Our customers can enjoy their gumbo, jambalaya and other favorite meals without sacrificing or compromising their health.”
APC honored for work on University Avenue project
The Acadiana Planning Commission was awarded the 2022 Environmental Excellence Award by the Federal Highway Administration for its work with the University Avenue corridor study and road improvement project.
The project was awarded in the Demonstrated Advances in Nondiscrimination category. Commission members will be recognized at an in-person ceremony in July in Austin.
The awards recognize leaders across the country who make outstanding contributions to environmental stewardship and partnerships above and beyond traditional transportation project outcomes. The winning projects and programs exemplify FHWA's priorities of climate change and sustainability, equity and environmental justice, complete streets, economic strength and safety for all road users.
In 2016, Lafayette Consolidated Government partnered with the APC to conduct a corridor study along University Avenue using federal transportation funds. The project team engaged minority communities to address injustices of the past and decades of neglect and envision a new transportation facility that would provide safe and equitable access while serving as a catalyst for $32 million in commercial redevelopment.
APC staff used PhotoVoice to gather stories from older residents, interview younger residents and create a vision for future redevelopment. Residents helped determine the improvements of the roadway by using the data collection and studies from the consultant to decide the best solution for their area.
“The University Avenue Corridor Study was built with extensive community engagement that continues today,” said APC CEO Monique Boulet. “The study was the first step in what today is active community and economic revitalization as well as a $30 million roadway investment project.”
Stuller foundation donates $150,000 to children's home
The Stuller Family Foundation donated $150,000 to the Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, a nonprofit organization with a more than 100-year history dedicated to the mental health and overall well-being of children and families.
The donation will support the Stuller Family Foundation Classroom in the new Methodist Children's Home of Southeast Louisiana in Loranger.
The new children's home provides comprehensive, intensive care for children with severe emotional and behavioral needs. It is the third Methodist children's home in Louisiana, and the three serve more than 2,500 children and families in need each year.