The effects of a foreign criminal syndicate's hack of the Colonial Pipeline that delivers fuel from Houston to New York are starting to be seen in slower gas deliveries to convenience store pumps, to fuel terminals that serve delivery trucks — and in panic buying that could make things worse.

"We have many stations that are experiencing periodic, rolling gasoline outages; customers may see a bag on the pump," said Natalie Isaacks, executive director of the Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association.

The association represents 3,400 fuel stations, and some members — particularly in central and northeastern Louisiana — are reporting "extensive panic buying from consumers right now," she said Tuesday.

"If there's one thing I could say — there's not an actual shortage of fuel," Isaacks said. "We have it. I could compare it to the toilet paper shortage in the early days of the pandemic. There wasn't one, but people created it."

At Riché's Y-Not Stop in Broussard, the panic buying started Tuesday evening and into Wednesday to the point where the store ran out of regular unleaded gasoline, owner Kim Riché said. But a fuel truck was already on its way to the store and was there within an hour.

Customers came to the store with cans to fill up with gasoline thinking there’s a shortage, she said.

“Panic buying does cause the shortage,” Riché said. “We definitely are not encouraging people to panic buy. There’s plenty of fuel out there in general. It may take a little while longer to get to our station. I think people are very misinformed about what’s going on.”

To help, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Sunday waived until June 8 regulations governing the consecutive hours that commercial truckers can drive and the number of breaks they must take.

Louisiana is one of 18 states where commercial truck drivers have the waiver when they are "supporting emergency relief efforts transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products into the affected states," the emergency declaration says.

The Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association indicated trucks are having to wait two or three times longer to get fuel from terminals, which is causing delays in deliveries to retail outlets. The association is "working extremely hard" to get fuel to stores, it said.

"If you need gas to go to work, go get it," Isaacks said. "If you need gas for your lawn mower, get it. Just stay in your normal routine, that will help," she said. "But if people hoard it, we can't get our trucks out fast enough to the convenience stores."

The other states are Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvannia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.

At a Circle K on College Drive Tuesday, Baton Rouge resident Thomas Levy was filling up a white SUV. It was his mom's car.

"My mother lives around the corner from me and called and said, 'You need to get some gas,'" Levy recounted.

"She was watching the news and got concerned about it."

Staff Writer Adam Daigle contributed to this report.