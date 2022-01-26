Plans for the Seven16 Tower project in downtown Lafayette are on hold for now, developer Cliff Guidry said.

Initially pitched as a $140 million, 240,000-square-foot project that was to feature two high-rise towers with space for commercial development and condominiums at 716 Lafayette St., the project is on hold.

The billboard on the property has been removed, and the project’s home page and Facebook pages are no longer active. Guidry had said in October the plans were scaled down to include one tower.

Guidry, who indicated he was in negotiations to buy the property from attorney Jeffrey Speer, said he has made attempts to buy other properties downtown but has been unsuccessful. The federal government now owns the land, according to the Lafayette Parish Tax Assessor’s website.

“I still have my commitments from restaurants, a rooftop bar and we’re looking at the feasibility of doing majority of apartments for the rest of the building,” he said. “The demand is there, but it’s more for smaller units. My intention is still to do a high rise.”

Announced in June during a meeting with local real estate agents, the project initially called for parking garages on the first seven floors of each building, a patio area on the eighth floor, commercial space up to the 16th floor and a hotel or condominiums on the top three floors with a rooftop patio on the 20th floor. It would have been the tallest building in Lafayette at 260 feet high and be the city’s first high-rise construction downtown in about 50 years.

Now Guidry said he is shifting to other developments and is in negotiations to purchase the Guilbeau building at 444 Jefferson St. and the adjacent parking lot. If the deal is successful, he plans to build a penthouse on the building’s second floor along with a four-story residential structure in the parking lot.

That deal is expected to close next month, he said.

Guidry also noted he is moving forward on the Sax Condominiums project in Broussard, which broke ground earlier this month after he announced the project nearly three years ago. Initially planned as a four-story, 30-unit building, the building at 711 Main St. will have two levels and could be ready this summer.

The Lafayette area needs more residential options, he noted. The number of available properties has dwindled significantly, he noted, and more jobs are coming to the area.

“If we don’t continue to build, we’re going to have a problem,” he said. “People are paying above appraisals, and people are getting record rents on properties. My advice to others is to build. People may not believe this, but with all the jobs being created in Acadiana, I can assure you the demand of housing is going to be there for the next year or two.”