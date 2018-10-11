Mall vacancy rates rose to its highest level in seven years during the third quarter, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Vacancy rates rose to 9.1 percent ahead of the holiday retail season, furthering the slump for many malls across America. Many the country's older shopping malls are losing tenants because they lack trendy retailers, popular restaurants or other popular forms of entertainment.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Acadiana Mall is 93 percent occupied, according to mall marketing director Jamie Stelly. The mall currently has one large vacancy and two smaller ones.

On Wednesday it welcomed the opening of Maylea, a Lafayette-based backpack retailer owned by Sam Yu that recently opened a store inside the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Retail optimism, however, is high, the report indicated. Shares of retail stocks are enjoying their biggest rally in years, boosted by better-than-expected earnings and a nationwide shopping spree for everything from electronics to apparel.

The National Retail Federation last week reported it expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase by 4.3% to 4.8% over last year. The forecast, which excludes cars, gasoline and restaurants, compares with an average annual increase of 3.9% over the past five years, the NRF said.