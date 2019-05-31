Two sites in the Port Barre Industrial Park are now available for business now that they received certification from Louisiana Economic Development office.
The Port Barre Industrial Park East and Central sites are certified under the state's Certified Site Program, which designates development-ready industrial sites that have completed the review process by both LED and an independent third-party engineering firm, officials announced Friday.
The certification involves assessing for compliance with zoning restrictions, title work, environmental studies, soil analysis and surveys.
Located along U.S. 190 south of the railroad and flanking La. 741 on both sides, the two sites are the 13th and 14th certified sites in Acadiana and the third in St. Landry Parish under the LED's program.
"We're taking a big part of Port Barre's growth potential and putting it on the A-List to be circulated around the country and around the world to people who might be looking to locate their businesses here in Acadiana," said Bill Rodier, St. Landry Economic Development executive director.
The two sites add up to almost 124 acres of certified land above the 100-year flood plain. Their location adjacent to the railroad with an active rail spur on site for the Port Barre Industrial Park Central site and its proximity to the Port of Krotz Springs makes the site appealing to businesses, Rodier said.
Site selection for businesses, he noted, is similar to going through job applications for businesses and reduces the chance that businesses find something wrong to "86 the site."
Of the 14 certified sites in Acadiana, one is currently among two finalists for selection by a unnamed business, said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. In the group's nine-parish region, there are over 1,700 acres of certified land.
"The certified site at the Port Barre Industrial Park represents what site selectors are looking for in marketable, shovel-ready land," Wayman said. "Our work with our partners across the region to achieve this number of certified sites within four years shows tremendous collaboration, and we're proud to celebrate today's accomplishment with St. Landry Parish."
This site could mean hundreds of jobs in the future the area and a major development for the small towns just east of Opelousas.
"We're excited," said Port Barre Mayor Johnny Ardoin. "This would be a boon to us. We would consider this an opportunity for us. It would help the homeowners in town and increase the economics for the people in Port Barre even though this is outside the city limits because if people move into town for work, they'll be buying groceries and clothes and food and everything else."