The Hottest Peppers in the World 2020 list is out, and a pepper created by Troy "Primo" Primeaux, of Lafayette, made the list.

The world's hottest pepper is constantly changing, according to pepperheads.com. This year's list has Primeaux's pepper 7 Pot Primo ranked No. 4.

"The 7 Pot Primo is very distinctive with its long skinny 'tail'," according to the website. "Some peppers cultivators have tried to replicate the Primo look by breeding their own peppers to have a long stinger. When you just look at this pepper, you know it’s going to be INSANELY hot."

The pepper was created in 2005 by Primeaux, who works as a horticulturist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

While he was still a student at UL, Primeaux was the first North American to be sold the Naga Morich seeds. On the pepper scale, it's known as the ghost pepper's hotter cousin. It can be up to 600 times hotter than a jalapeno, according to pepperscale.com, and can taste a little fruity at first before the heat kicks in after about 30 seconds.

Primeaux bought 10 for $40, and he began an expedition to find the hottest pepper. He grew the Primo Pepper from cross-breeding the Naga Morich seed with the 7 Pot Seed, which also packs some heat (up to 480 times hotter than a jalapeno).

“The Primo didn’t intend to make the world’s hottest pepper,” Primeaux said. “It didn’t intend to do anything other than something cool.”

But don't be fooled; it is definitely hot.

"When you're talking 1.5 million Scovilles, this is three times hotter than a jalapeno," Primeaux explained. "When you're eating one pepper, it's like eating 300 jalapenos."

The pepper cultivator says the 7 Pot Primo is the perfect addition to a dish when it's cooked down.

Primeaux's experimentation with hot peppers led to what now is Primo's Peppers, a Lafayette business he runs with his wife. According to the company's website, their hot pepper products combine both "sweet and heat." The business produces hot sauces and pepper jellies.

Primeaux also travels the country to various hot sauce and pepper festivals to show his product to the heat-loving masses.