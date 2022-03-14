The Jambalaya Shoppe, 4150 W. Congress St. in Lafayette, will close later this month, the owners announced.
The location is closing after the owners were unable to extend the lease on the building, according to its social media post over the weekend. It will close March 26. It first opened in 2015 in a former Krystal Burger location as the company’s first franchised location, earlier reports indicate.
“Thank you Lafayette for six wonderful years,” the post read. “It has been our pleasure to serve you and be a part of your gatherings, sporting events and family meals.”
The Gonzales-based company has several locations in the Baton Rouge area and others in Hammond, Thibodaux and Houston.