Bret Blanco had no clear expectations about how LAGCOE’s Energy Fest 2022 would roll out this week, after a five-year absence of LAGCOE in Lafayette.
A regional sales manager for LAPCO, a Houma company that supplies industrial work wear, Blanco delivered his verdict on the three-day event at its close of business Friday: Thumbs up.
“I was pleased and will be back again,” he said. “I thought it was good to interface with some old accounts and to pick up a few new ones.”
Blanco said foot traffic through the trade show was light but as a vendor, he may have made a couple of deals with other vendors at the show. He was pleased with what he got to show potential customers and pleased with the return of the event to Lafayette, following LAGCOE moving the show to New Orleans in 2019 and missing two the 2021 show due to COVID-19.
Wade Brandon, whose Pittsburgh-based valve company depends on a Louisiana company to manufacture its products, said Friday was slow for passing traffic but Wednesday was brisk. Trade shows have been hit-or-miss deals lately, he said: He attended busy shows in Pennsylvania and North Dakota, he said, but even the huge annual OTC event in Houston was much slower than in years past.
Nonetheless, he said, he expects to return for the next Energy Fest in Lafayette.
So does Tracy Godeaux of Aqueos, who works in sales for a subsea diving company in Broussard. She said the programs offered during the trade show were terrific. She’s hoping the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition returns in 2024.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission, said LAGCOE expected that Energy Fest 2022 would provide a “foundational year in helping them get back on their feet and back in the game.” Moving the show to New Orleans in 2019 didn’t pan out, with a substantial loss in attendance and revenue. The show had been ongoing in Lafayette from 1955 to 2017, and the move fractured LAGCOE’s internal support.
The idea had been to capitalize on New Orleans’ international airport, world-class entertainment offerings, energy company offices and and limitless store of hotel accommodations.
Berthelot said long-term success for LAGCOE is important to Lafayette, not only for the biennial show but also for what the organization does for oil and gas year round.
“We hope they build off that foundation going forward, and get back to where they were,” Berthelot said. The show drew 17,000 people in 2015.
Sara Bourque, executive director of LAGCOE, said LAGCOE’s board expected the show to be a bridge to bigger future events.
“The board knew this was a transformation year,” she said. “This is a step in the right direction to rebuild our legacy.”
She said attendance numbers have not been finalized but that the show drew almost 100 vendors; it drew more than 400 seven years ago. She said the board would meet in December and review the show and relevant numbers and plan for next year.
“This was the first show where we invited new forms of energy to go on the floor,” she said. “We hit all the sectors of energy. I really like everything we did in the transition.”
She also said LAGCOE retains a strong brand and that the public has a strong connection to it. She said she talked with many oil and gas professionals who remembered LAGOE from years past, and many were pleased with what Energy Fest 2022 revealed.
“We’re pleased,” she said. “A lot of people said it looked and felt like LAGCOE but it is not. That’s OK.”
The idea, she said, was to keep the good feelings people have about LAGCOE but to restructure the event for the future.
Vendor Thad Shaw of Mako Products near Houston said Wednesday he was disappointed in the foot traffic that day. But as he packed up his station Friday, he said he had met two substantial potential customers, either one of whose business would make Energy Fest successful for him.
He said he enjoyed the show. It was easy to get in and out of the venue and he enjoyed “good food and fun people.”
He said he expects to return.