A total transition away from fossil fuels would take between 50 and 100 years, two top oil executives said.
Oil company CEOs Charlie Goodson with Petroquest and Mark Miller with Merlin Oil &Gas spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently and discussed the state of the industry what its future looks like as more investments are being made into renewable energy.
Short-term political solutions that limit drilling and pipeline construction are causing long-term pain for the consumer. The current energy shortage, along with the war in Ukraine, has interrupted adequate supply distribution.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“The only way the industry can be successful is with long-term investments,” Goodson said. “As for the 9,000 permits (President) Biden speaks of, that’s like having 9,000 cans of beans in the cupboard. You can’t use those all at once. Companies have to drill one well (and) then set up the next one. You have to have the capital and cash flow, and the process doesn’t happen overnight.”
Everyone is seeking a sustainable way to move from hydrocarbons to renewables, but Goodson noted a comment from JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who says the world needs an economic recovery plan on moving forward: “What is our next energy source that our grandkids can use as effectively as what we have today?”
Petroquest and Merlin Oil & Gas are among the few remaining active companies in Louisiana after several left or closed following the 2015 collapse in energy prices, the COVID pandemic causing oil to trade to drop below zero briefly in 2020 and the relocation of many companies to others states in the wake of Louisiana legacy lawsuits.
Things changed in in 2008 during the global financial crisis when horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing for natural gas took off. That was the beginning of the end for production in south Louisiana, which could not compete with north Louisiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and West Virginia.
“Unfortunately since South Louisiana doesn’t have a lot of shale,” Miller said. “It’s left us in the rearview mirror.”