Community policing means getting clergy, business owners and the legal and educational communities involved with the police department, incoming Lafayette police chief Thomas Glover said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Glover reflected on his time with the Dallas Police Department and its efforts at community policing and how getting as many eyes as possible watching the streets is effective.
“I’d rather have the 132,000 people here in Lafayette with their eyes watching out than to have only 289 officers working on crime,” he said.
You can listen to their conversation here.
To implement that, officers must attend one event per week involving Girl Scouts, local church events or any other happenings, he said. He’s also asking officers to help with things like trash not being picked up or code violations.
“My analogy is this on how to prevent crime: think about a yard with a lot of weeds growing,” he said. “You call on your yard person to cut the weeds down, but they always come back. Community policing is you calling that lawn person and they treat the yard with weed preventer. And then you only need the police or the yard guy once every other season.”