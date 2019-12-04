To ring in 300 years since the founding of Opelousas, Opelousas-Opoly will bring the history and culture of the city in a board game.
Opelousas-Opoly is a limited edition, Monopoly-style board game in which properties are local landmarks or businesses that sponsored the city's year-long tricentennial celebration in 2020.
So instead of Boardwalk, Park Place and Mediterranean Avenue, players can land on Morrow & Morrow Law Firm, Going, Sebastien, Fisher & LeBouef CPAs; St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, and Tony Chachere's.
For game pieces, instead of a car, a shoe or a top hat, they feature a book, a train, a jukebox, an antique care, a chili pepper and a horse to honor the city's history.
"Everyone thought it would be a great anniversary token to create an Opelousas version of Monopoly," said Melanie Lebouef, Opelousas Tourism director. "The game is a creative way for people to see all the great things about the city and a great way to share the city's culture and heritage."
Games are $30 and are available at the Opelousas Tourist Information Center, 828 E. Landry St., or at Sebastian Dupre Jewelry, Back in Time, Frank's Po'boys and the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center. Proceeds benefit the Tricentennial Commission to fund the events for the 2020 anniversary.