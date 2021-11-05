ACA.eddtaxes.01.091120 (copy) (copy)

Sales topped $693 million that month, the highest on record for any June and the second-highest for any month on record and just behind the $697.9 million in sales reported in March.

 Claire Taylor

Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish remained at an unprecedented pace in September as taxable sales recorded was the highest for any September on record.

Parish retailers recorded over $661.8 million in sales that month, the seventh straight month of sales topping the $600 million as pandemic-era spending remains high in the parish and in many metros areas across the country.

Sales topped $600 million in a nonholiday shopping month only once before March, and spending is 20% higher, year-to-date, than 2020 and 2019.

The monthly total was the sixth-highest on record regardless of month.

Year-to-date taxable sales are up significantly from a year ago in all six of the parish’s municipalities. In the city of Lafayette, sales topped $450.5 million, the most recorded in the month of September and up 7% from the total a year ago.

Others include Carencro at $35.1 million, (up year-to-date 39%), Youngsville at $33.3 million (25.8%), Duson at $3.79 million (24.3%), Broussard at $58.7 million (19.7%) and Scott at $26.64 million (17.6%). Sales in the unincorporated areas were at $53.6 million (17.86%).

Data points of interest from the city of Lafayette were:

  • Grocery store sales topped $27.6 million, the second-highest total this year and the third-highest monthly total on record.
  • Restaurant sales continued to recover, totaling $36.7 million, putting the year-to-date total at nearly 25% ahead of last year’s pace.
  • Bars and nightclubs totaled $2.991 million, the second-highest monthly total since the coronavirus pandemic began.
  • Total clothing sales remained up from a year ago with $17.2 million in sales for the month, putting the total at 50% higher than last year’s pace. Women’s clothing sales are up nearly 54% from a year ago.
  • Home construction and improvement continued to be steady. Building construction sales nearly doubled its sales from a year ago, and building materials sales topped $30 million in sales, the highest on record for September and fourth-highest monthly total overall.
  • Thanks in part to Hurricane Ida hotel/motel sales topped $8.495 million, the highest monthly total in about five years.
  • Music stores had $937,085 in sales, the highest monthly total on record.
  • Funeral parlor sales for the year topped $3 million, up 21% from a year ago.

