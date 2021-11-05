Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish remained at an unprecedented pace in September as taxable sales recorded was the highest for any September on record.
Parish retailers recorded over $661.8 million in sales that month, the seventh straight month of sales topping the $600 million as pandemic-era spending remains high in the parish and in many metros areas across the country.
Sales topped $600 million in a nonholiday shopping month only once before March, and spending is 20% higher, year-to-date, than 2020 and 2019.
The monthly total was the sixth-highest on record regardless of month.
Year-to-date taxable sales are up significantly from a year ago in all six of the parish’s municipalities. In the city of Lafayette, sales topped $450.5 million, the most recorded in the month of September and up 7% from the total a year ago.
Others include Carencro at $35.1 million, (up year-to-date 39%), Youngsville at $33.3 million (25.8%), Duson at $3.79 million (24.3%), Broussard at $58.7 million (19.7%) and Scott at $26.64 million (17.6%). Sales in the unincorporated areas were at $53.6 million (17.86%).
Data points of interest from the city of Lafayette were:
- Grocery store sales topped $27.6 million, the second-highest total this year and the third-highest monthly total on record.
- Restaurant sales continued to recover, totaling $36.7 million, putting the year-to-date total at nearly 25% ahead of last year’s pace.
- Bars and nightclubs totaled $2.991 million, the second-highest monthly total since the coronavirus pandemic began.
- Total clothing sales remained up from a year ago with $17.2 million in sales for the month, putting the total at 50% higher than last year’s pace. Women’s clothing sales are up nearly 54% from a year ago.
- Home construction and improvement continued to be steady. Building construction sales nearly doubled its sales from a year ago, and building materials sales topped $30 million in sales, the highest on record for September and fourth-highest monthly total overall.
- Thanks in part to Hurricane Ida hotel/motel sales topped $8.495 million, the highest monthly total in about five years.
- Music stores had $937,085 in sales, the highest monthly total on record.
- Funeral parlor sales for the year topped $3 million, up 21% from a year ago.