Commercial additions, alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 3747 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Super 1 Foods No. 623, owner; description, interior remodel; PB2 Architecture and Engineering, applicant; Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, contractor; $155,000.
CHURCH: 123 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; Save A Lot, owner; description, Faith Church — change of occupancy; Faith Church, applicant; Oteka LLC, contractor; $6,500.
Commercial demolitions
OTHER: 2974 Johnston St., Lafayette; All Seasons Nursery, owner; Gil Mayeux, applicant; Triple P Dirt Service LLC, contractor; $5,000.
New houses
110 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
112 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
114 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $247,500.
416 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,000.
128 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
129 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,000.
310 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.
118 S. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Anil Patel; $450,000.00
306 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
116 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
114 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
202 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $198,000.
200 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $198,000.
125 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
203 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $193,500.
123 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
121 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.
118 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
301 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; DP Construction LLC; $253,873.
101 Rue de Nimes, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $510,138.
410 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; LRZ3 Properties LLC; $232,428.
107 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders, LLC; $202,653.
202 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $272,184.
227 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $268,802.
302 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Home Builders LLC; $257,007.