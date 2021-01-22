Commercial additions, alterations

GENERAL RETAIL: 3747 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Super 1 Foods No. 623, owner; description, interior remodel; PB2 Architecture and Engineering, applicant; Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, contractor; $155,000.

CHURCH: 123 Carmel Drive, Lafayette; Save A Lot, owner; description, Faith Church — change of occupancy; Faith Church, applicant; Oteka LLC, contractor; $6,500.

Commercial demolitions

OTHER: 2974 Johnston St., Lafayette; All Seasons Nursery, owner; Gil Mayeux, applicant; Triple P Dirt Service LLC, contractor; $5,000.

New houses

110 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

112 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

114 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $247,500.

416 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,000.

128 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

129 Grace View Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,000.

310 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.

118 S. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Anil Patel; $450,000.00

306 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

116 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

114 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

202 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $198,000.

200 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $198,000.

125 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

203 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $193,500.

123 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.

121 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $306,000.

118 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.

301 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; DP Construction LLC; $253,873.

101 Rue de Nimes, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $510,138.

410 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; LRZ3 Properties LLC; $232,428.

107 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders, LLC; $202,653.

202 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Acadiana Dream Home LLC; $272,184.

227 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $268,802.

302 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Home Builders LLC; $257,007.

