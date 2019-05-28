The Arnaudville family behind the Bain Amour Bath and Body Co. will open a Youngsville location next month, just two years after opening their first store.
Theresa Richard first started making goat milk-based soap products for her four boys who have sensitive skin. That turned into a store at the Acadiana Mall in 2017, and next month it will open in the 1,932-square-foot location at 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd. in Youngsville.
The location is Youngsville is just west of Sugar Mill Pond in a shopping center next to Rouses’s.
“We’re ready to start growing,” Richard said. “We’ve been talking for a little while now about spreading our wings and finding a new location. We know everybody is not a mall person. We wanted to spread out to other communities where we have a customer base.”
The business got started two years ago after she used the goat milk soap that a friend made on her boys’ sensitive skin compared to conventional soaps. Her friend shared her recipe, and she researched different oils and butters to come up with her own products.
Now Bain Amour employs nine and the family has 30 goats at their home on the outskirts of Arnaudville.
“Now we have a pretty extensive product line, and we’re working on some new product lines right now that we’re hoping to bring to the store soon,” she said. “Youngsville is growing and embracing local businesses. We feel like this is a good fit.”