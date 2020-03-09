One of the first acts of the new Lafayette city and parish councils was to waive local property taxes for wholesale jewelry manufacturer Stuller Inc. without a public discussion or vote.
The tax exemption was approved by default in January, the same week the 10 council members were sworn into office, because no one placed it on a meeting agenda.
The councils' lack of action means the state-approved Industrial Tax Exemption is final, resulting in the loss of about $44,241 a year in property taxes to Lafayette Consolidated Government, including about a $24,454 loss in property taxes to the parish and $19,787 to the city of Lafayette, according to Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux. The exemption is for five years with the option to renew for another five years.
For the financially struggling parish budget, the $24,454 a year, if collected, would mean about $4,890 for roads and bridges, $3,912 for drainage, $2,934 for the courthouse complex, $2,445 for the jail and $2,200 for the parish general fund. The general fund balance at the end of 2019-20 on Oct. 31 is projected to be a little more than $90,000, Lorrie Toups, LCG chief financial officer, said.
City Councilwoman Nanette Cook, who served four years on the now defunct City-Parish Council and represents the City Council district where Stuller is located , said the company and its owners give enough back to the community to warrant the tax exemption.
"It's not a big exemption. It's not a big-dollar loss," Cook said. "In the whole picture, what they put back into the community, it seemed like the right thing to do for them."
Stuller Inc. and various Stuller entities, Comeaux said, paid about $332,120 in property taxes to the city of Lafayette in 2019 and about $1.5 million in parish property taxes, including $376,879 to LCG, $619,485 for the school system and $309,743 for the Sheriff's Office.
Stuller founder, CEO and president Matt Stuller is taking a lead role in a community-wide beautification initiative, Parish Proud, and the company has donated to the effort, Cook said.
"This is a company that has been engaged in the community for years. They gave back to the community, they're a big contributor of taxes in the community," Cook said. "I think this was a warranted exemption."
Stuller's application indicates the tax break is for capital additions made in 2018. The $7 million investment included computer programs, 3-D printers, jewelers' work benches, package sorting equipment, 3-D milling machines and other manufacturing equipment, according to the application. Four new direct jobs and a $100,000 payroll resulted from the investment.
The state ITEP program under the Louisiana Economic Development department is designed to be an incentive program for manufacturers operating in Louisiana, offering an 80% waiver of local property taxes for five years on the company's qualifying capital investment with the option for another five-year, 80% waiver.
The Lafayette City-Parish Council in December 2018 rejected a similar request for tax breaks by Stuller based on a $1.7 million investment made in 2017 for additions to manufacturing equipment and to buy new equipment, including 3-D printers, software, lathe, mills and laser engraving equipment.
Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016 began allowing local governing bodies a voice in Industrial Tax Exemption applications since the exemptions waive local taxes, not state taxes. Edwards backtracked a bit, this year proposing a measure to take some of the control away from local governmental bodies. In February, the state board approved a measure giving it the ability to hear appeals and override the local government's rejection of an exemption.
Stuller's latest ITEP application was approved by the Board of Commerce and Industry on Dec. 13, 2019. Kristin Cheng, program administrator with LED's industrial tax exemption program, emailed former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and Council Clerk Veronica Williams on Dec. 17 advising them of the application's state-level approval and the time frame for local government action. Dec. 17 was the date of the final regular meeting of the outgoing Lafayette City-Parish Council.
A local government has 30 days to notify the Louisiana Economic Development office that the tax exemption has been placed on a public meeting agenda. The 30 days includes weekends and holidays, Gary Perilloux, Louisiana Economic Development spokesman, said in an email. The 30 days begins when the state board's actions are posted on the LED website. In this case, it was Dec. 18, he said. So the 30 days afforded the council to act included the Christmas Day and New Year's Day holidays and four weekends.
If local government takes up the exemption request, it's given another 30 days to make a decision. If the local government takes no action or does not, within 30 days, notify LED that it plans to vote on the issue, the application is considered approved.
Emails obtained by The Acadiana Advocate show Williams advised the new city and parish councils on Dec. 30 — before they took office — that one of them had until Jan. 8 — two days after they were sworn in and one day after their first meetings — to sponsor a resolution about the Stuller tax exemption so that it could be placed on the Jan. 21 agenda. No one asked to sponsor the resolution, she wrote in an email Dec. 9.
Jan. 8 may seem early, but Williams explained the council office works weeks in advance to prepare agenda items, including drafting resolutions and ordinances and advertising in the official journal. The new council members, she said, had been through orientation and "were well aware" of the process and deadline.
Newly-seated Parish Councilman John Guilbeau, who represents the parish district where Stuller is located, said the councils were presented with a short timeline to act.
"I make no excuses," he said. "I was a rookie. I wasn't totally aware how the program worked. I slipped up on that one. It was one of those big items that hit us. I was not prepared for it."
Guilbeau, like several other council members, in December toured Stuller, receiving a presentation about its history, payroll, investments, with a mention about the ITEP application, he said.
"To me," Guilbeau said, "that was not the focus" of the meeting and he did not feel pressured about the ITEP application.
Incentive programs that stimulate the economy, create jobs and encourage capital investment, are not necessarily bad, Guilbeau said. But he learned through the Stuller application the ITEP review process is not well-defined and the outcome is the same whether the councils review applications or not.
The Lafayette Parish School Board and sheriff have the opportunity to vote on Industrial Tax Exemptions, but choose not to act, Cook said.
"They've always left it up to us if we want to oppose it," she said. "The School Board doesn't want to touch it. The Sheriff doesn't want to touch it. Sometimes you have to make an unpopular call."
According to Assessor Comeaux, the Stuller waiver will cost the Lafayette Parish School System $36,908 in property taxes per year and the Sheriff's Office $18,454 a year.
Guilbeau said he is reaching out to the School Board, Sheriff, LEDA and One Acadiana about developing a review process for ITEP applications "that will give us teeth, that will give us the transparency we need, that I seek and want."
The taxing districts need to establish a review process all can live with, he said, "or we can put pressure on lawmakers to end that program."