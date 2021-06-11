Commercial additions, alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 4232 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Academy Sports No. 54, owner; description, interior renovation and parking upgrades; PB2 Architecture and Engineering, applicant; GRB Services Systems Inc., contractor; $280,000.
OTHER: 414 High Meadows Blvd., Lafayette; SSI Millwork and Fence, owner and applicant; description, storage building; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $770,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 139 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette; Teurlings, owner; description, classroom and awning renovations; Guidry Builders Inc., applicant and contractor; $360,000.
APARTMENTS: 2314 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; City Heights Apartments, owner; description, reroof; Capitol Painting and Construction, applicant and contractor; $250,000.
BAR/LOUNGE: 533 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Dave Evans, owner; description, Luna Bar and Grill; Kelley L. Courville, applicant: $37,000.
New houses
109 Peacock Ave., Lafayette; Braniff Construction; $684,000.
311 Beckenham Way, Lafayette; Brad Markerson; $513,000.
126 E. Glenhill Blvd., Lafayette; Savoski Scott; $198,000.
108 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Overton Homes LLC; $337,500.
211 Persimmon Place, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $288,000.
102 Harvest Creek Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $324,000.
206 Lemongrass Lane, Lafayette; McLain Homes; $279,000.
311 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Home Builders LLC; $266,162.
103 Rue De Nimes, Broussard; Rajun Cajun Construction LLC; $522,923.