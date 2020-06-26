Lafayette Habitat for Humanity will open a reuse store in the former Metro Bingo building in Carencro this fall.

Work began this week on the 30,538-square-foot building at 3127 NE Evangeline Thruway that was sold for $1.07 million earlier this month. It's the second store in Lafayette Parish for the agency, and the housing crisis from COVID-19 has created a need for a second store.

Proceeds benefit its affordable home ownership program.

"The economic fallout from the pandemic has only exacerbated this housing crisis," director Melinda Taylor said. "Now more than ever families need stable, affordable housing and the opportunity to build wealth through home ownership. This second ReStore location will be a significant contributor to Lafayette Habitat’s capacity."

Real estate broker Ken Simeral with Simeral Properties bought the old building and will lease it to the agency. The bingo hall closed early last year.