Officials in Opelousas are seeking proposals to redevelop the former New Life Center building site in a move they hope will spur development in the city’s downtown area.

City officials there are partnering with the St. Landry Economic Development office, the Acadiana Planning Commission and the Opelousas Downtown Development District to issue a request for proposals for the four-story, 28,000-square-foot building at 411 E. Landry St.

The building, which was once a women’s shelter but initially built as a hotel, could be used as a mixed-use property that would fit in with the city’s master plan for downtown.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 18.

"The repurposing of the historic New Life Center is an opportunity to re-engage and revitalize this important section of the downtown Opelousas business district and complement the existing anchor businesses," SLED CEO Bill Rodier said. "I strongly encourage creative and motivated entrepreneurs to submit a proposal. This is a unique space, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the results of this RFP."

City officials have been working to prepare the city-owned site for redevelopment, including an environmental assessment and community-based focus groups to gauge public support. It falls within the city’s downtown master plan, a 135-page document that outlines a vision for the city’s core and sets in motion a plan for “a vibrant mix of commerce, open space, active streets and housing options” for residents.

"We have been working on this opportunity with the support of local, regional, state and federal partners to enhance this neighborhood asset,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said “We are pleased to be taking this next step to explore options for this site and investment in the heart of our downtown business district.”

A site tour for interested developers is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9. Email Rodier at billr@stlandryed.com to register.