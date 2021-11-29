Kevin Guillory, office coordinator for the Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about his organization’s efforts to assist start-up companies and create jobs in Acadiana.
You can listen to their conversation here.
LEED offers technical assistance to startups and held three six-week regional programs — Accelerate Northside, Accelerate Evangeline and Accelerate St. Landry — to assist in creating business plans, obtaining loans, understanding finances, attracting customers, and staying in business.
A grant from the U. S. Economic Development Administration in economic adjustment assistance funding to UL funded the majority of the courses, necessitating only a $25 payment by participants, Guillory said. LEED partnered with several groups for the project, including the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, the Greater Southwest Black Chamber of Commerce, One Acadiana, the McComb Veazey coterie, the NAACP, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, the Lafayette Public Library and the Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Guillory, who coordinates activities and logistics at the LEED Center along with preparing grants and contracts, said he has made community engagement a priority. A past civic committee chair on the board at The705 – Young Leaders for a Better Acadiana, Guillory recalled once visiting the library at Northside High School and discovering no business or leadership books in the library.
By reaching out to his colleagues at UL’s Moody College of Business, Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation and other agencies, he had business books donated to the school.