United Blood Services's Lafayette office and nine other blood centers will unite as one cohesive brand known as Vitalant.

Blood Systems, the umbrella organization that the 10 blood donation centers had previously operated under, announced the move Monday. According to company executives, the move will allow for the same quality of service as before with the added benefits of centralized support and enhanced research opportunities.

"United Blood Services has a more than 50-year history as a major blood center serving the state of Louisiana," said Danny Garrick, president of Vitalant operations in the southeast. "We remain committed to the communities with the same people and purpose you've come to expect."

In south Louisiana, Vitalant has three donation centers and hosts up to an average of 100 blood drives every month. Nearly 5,000 blood donations are needed each day to meet the needs of people throughout the country and at least 250 donations are needed for people throughout south Louisiana alone.

"The name Vitalant embodies something vital and full of life, which describes the work we do in transforming the lives of donors, patients, customers and employees," said Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communications manager for Vitalant. "We are vital to our community, our donors are vital to us and, together, we are vital to patients."