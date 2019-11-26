The Chick-fil-A in New Iberia will open at 6 a.m. Dec. 5 and give away food for a year to the first 100 people in line.
The restaurant, located at 1116 E. Admiral Doyle Drive and owned by Houston franchisees and Lafayette natives Austin and Amy Milke, will be 5,000 square feet, seat 124 customers, have a dual drive-thru and employ nearly 100 people.
“I am thrilled to have an opportunity to win the hearts of the community through our team providing remarkable care both inside and outside our restaurant,” Austin Milke said. “I am committed to developing my team members as together we provide a positive experience to our guests who become part of our family.”
Customers can line up starting at 6 p.m. the night before to win one chicken sandwich meal a week for 52 weeks. If more than 100 people are in line, a raffle will be held to determine the 100 who will stay on site for the next 12 hours.