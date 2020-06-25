A GNC location in Broussard will close as part of a massive round of closures connected to the parent company filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week.
The store, located in the Village Shopping Center at 1212-D Albertsons Parkway, is one of three in Louisiana to close and 248 that will close nationwide, the company announced Tuesday.
More closures will come. The company plans to close between 800 and 1,200 stores. Other stores slated to close are in Lake Charles and Bossier City.
The company has been under significant financial pressure in recent years, officials said in a statement, but were making progress until the COVID-19 shutdown hit.
Company officials cited a number of reasons for the bankruptcy, including a decrease in customer traffic inside its shopping mall stores and other stores due to COVID-19.
GNC has four other stores in Lafayette Parish, including one in the Acadiana Mall.
