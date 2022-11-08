A national accounting firm has merged with PRM CPAs + Advisors, which has an office in Lafayette.
Weaver announced the transaction recently as a move that allows it to expand into Louisiana and its tax and accounting advisory practices, adding one partner and 11 other professionals to its team.
“Weaver and PRM have had a strong working relationship for many years, and we could not be more pleased to have their firm join Weaver,” said John Mackel, Weaver CEO and Managing Partner. “PRM has a strong oil and gas practice in Texas and Louisiana as well as a robust high net worth tax practice, primarily focused on health care. PRM’s culture and values closely align with ours, making this an ideal fit.”
Ron Prejean, one of PRM’s founding partners, will retire after more than 50 years of working in public accounting but continue to work with Weaver to help drive growth in the Lafayette office. Kolette LeBlanc will be executive partner of the Lafayette office but still serve the firm’s clients in Houston where she lives.