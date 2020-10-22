R. Hamilton "Hammy" Davis, a longtime commercial real estate agent and former attorney who was active in the community, died Thursday at his home after a battle with brain cancer.

Davis, who along with two others started Scout Real Estate in Lafayette, was a dean of sorts among commercial real estate agents in the area. He spent years as an attorney after graduating from LSU and Tulane law school before switching to real estate.

Considered an expert on the real estate industry, Davis spent years with Coldwell Banker and was named the top commercial agent for 10 years. From 2002-2016, he was awarded the Coldwell Banker Gold Circle of Distinction and the International President’s Elite Award.

He was involved in the Acadiana Food Hub, United Way of Acadiana, Lafayette Education Board, Rayne State Bank and Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

Rex Moroux, a commercial sales and leasing agent with Scout, said it was Davis who convinced him to pursue real estate as a career and join the company after a lunch meeting in 2011.

Moroux said Davis filled a void left by his father, who was Davis’ law partner, after his death in 1993 when Moroux was only 16. Up until his death, Moroux said, Davis was still “teaching me how to live as he was dying.”

“I told his son the other day that I’ll never adequately be able to put into words what Hammy meant to me,” Moroux said. “Maybe one day I’ll try. He was really the greatest man I’ve ever known on so many levels.

“He really had a grasp of (the industry) like I’ve never seen. Hammy was really on the next level. He was also an extraordinary teacher.”

Davis played a big role in establishing the Acadiana Food Hub, director Zack McMath said. The two worked together to build the space and establish a place where businesses looking to launch a restaurant idea can set up but also serves as an agency that improves the health of local residents with healthy and affordable food.

The food hub opened in a space on North University Avenue in a building Davis owns.

“We would not have the food hub without Hammy Davis,” McMath said. “He had the vision. Hammy has been in the business for a long time. I consider him a family friend. They had space available, did the build out and did the kitchen. It was something the city wouldn’t do and the nonprofits couldn’t do. He understood the vision, and to some degree he always has."