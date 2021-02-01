Enough trash is pulled out of the Vermilion River each year to fill about 1,000 55-gallon drums, said David Cheramie, CEO of the Bayou Vermilion District.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette, Cheramie is a passionate spokesman for helping people realize how the area’s culture, land and water are connected and emphasized how the agency’s mission is to protect the ecology and environment of the Vermilion River.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The majority of water runoff and the trash found in it drains into the river, he said. BVD staff work to prevent the waste from entering the river by using a , which captures litter at the Coulee Mine at Rotary Point, and empties each month.
The staff also clears out downed trees to alleviate flooding problems.
Founded in 1984, the BVD oversees operations of the Vermilionville Living History and Folklife Park, a 23-acre preserve situated along the banks of the Bayou Vermilion. Visitors can learn about our region while seeing depictions of the Acadian, Creole, Native American, and African cultures from 1765 through 1890.
