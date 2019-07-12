The Louisiana State Bar Association presented the John A. “T-Jean” Hernandez III Memorial Award for achievements in Francophone leadership to retired judge Richard T. Haik Sr., now of counsel to Morrow, Morrow, Ryan, Bassett & Haik in Opelousas. He joined the firm in 2016 after serving more than 31 years on the state and federal bench. He was a judge for Louisiana’s 16th Judicial District Court from 1984-91. From 1991-2016, he was a judge for the U.S. District Court, Western District of Louisiana, serving as chief judge from 2002-09.
Courtesy Ford of Breaux Bridge received the 2018 Ford Motor Co. President's Award, recognizing dealers for excellence in customer service and satisfaction. This is the fifth year the dealership has received recognition. Award eligibility is determined by customer survey responses regarding sales and service satisfaction. A member of the Courtesy Automotive Group, Courtesy Ford of Breaux Bridge opened in November 2010 and is at 2022 N. Rees St. in Breaux Bridge.